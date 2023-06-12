topStoriesenglish2620853
Maharashtra Man Appeals On Social Media To Celebrate Aurangzeb's Coronation; Booked By Police

A screenshot appealing to celebrate June 13 as the coronation day of Aurangzeb in a "grand manner" was submitted to the police by the complainant, a functionary of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, an official said.

Aurangabad: A case was registered against a man in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra on the charge of hurting religious feelings after he appealed on social media to celebrate the coronation of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, police said on Monday.

The said social media profile belongs to one Ata-ur Rehman Patel, as per the FIR. "A complaint was received and an FIR was registered on Saturday. The accused is yet to be traced. The offense is registered under section 295 A and 153A of the Indian Penal Code," CIDCO police station in-charge Sambhaji Patil told PTI.

Section 295A deals with deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs while 153A is about promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc).

