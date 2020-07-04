Maharashtra reports 7,074 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, becomes first state to breach 2-lakh mark

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Saturday (July 4, 2020) recorded 7,074 new COVID-19 confirmed cases and became the first state across India to breach the 2-lakh mark of coronavirus positive cases.

Maharashtra now has a total of 2,00,054 confirmed infections, out of which 83,295 are still active, while 8,671 have succumbed to the virus.

There are currently 5,96,038 people who are under home quarantine, whereas, 41,566 people are in institutional quarantine.

The current count of COVID19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 200064. Today,newly 7074 patients have been identified as positive.Also newly 3395patients have been cured today,totally 108082 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are 83295. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) July 4, 2020

The state's recovery rate stands at 54.02% and the death rate is at 4.33%.

Mumbai, Thane, and Pune have been the worst-hit places in the state.

While Mumbai has a total of 83,237 COVID-19 cases, Thane and Pune have 45,833 and 26,956 infections respectively.

Mumbai still has 24,936 active cases and has witnessed 4,830 COVID-19 deaths.

Thane has 26,727 active cases and has registered 1,254 deaths, while Pune has 13,051 active cases and 841 coronavirus fatalities.