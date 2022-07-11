NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA WEATHER UPDATE

Maharashtra weather update: IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Mumbai, other parts of state - Check IMD’s forecast

IMD has predicted moderate rainfall in the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, with a possibility of heavy showers at isolated places.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 03:37 PM IST

Mumbai: Light to moderate rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday morning, and there was no report of water-logging anywhere in the city, civic officials said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall in the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, with a possibility of heavy showers at isolated places, they said.

The island city (south Mumbai) recorded an average rainfall of 12.04 mm in the 24 hour-period till 8 am on Monday, while the eastern and western suburbs received 22.12 mm and 12.76 mm downpour, respectively, an official said.

There was no water-logging anywhere in the city, hence no public bus service was diverted, officials said.

ALSO READ | Delhi rains: Fresh spell of monsoon rainfall lashes Delhi-NCR, brings respite from heat - Check IMD’s latest forecast here
 

The local train services, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were also running normally on the Central Railway and Western Railway corridors, they said.

