Mumbai: Light to moderate rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday morning, and there was no report of water-logging anywhere in the city, civic officials said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall in the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, with a possibility of heavy showers at isolated places, they said.

The island city (south Mumbai) recorded an average rainfall of 12.04 mm in the 24 hour-period till 8 am on Monday, while the eastern and western suburbs received 22.12 mm and 12.76 mm downpour, respectively, an official said.

There was no water-logging anywhere in the city, hence no public bus service was diverted, officials said.

The local train services, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were also running normally on the Central Railway and Western Railway corridors, they said.