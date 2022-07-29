NewsIndia
ADHIR RANJAN CHOWDHURY

'Main ANATH Nahi Hun, Sonia Gandhi is my...', Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury 'PLAYS' emotional card amid 'RASHTRAPATNI' Row

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury while talking to the media yesterday said that he did not intentionally use the word 'RASHTRAPATNI' for President Draupadi Murmu. He said, "I am Bengali. My Hindi is not that good. This word accidentally came out of my mouth. If needed, I will apologize to the President, but not to these hypocrites."

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 11:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Sonia Gandhi appeared very active on this whole episode on Thursday.
  • Sonia herself took the lead on the 'RASHTRAPATNI' controversy row.
  • She also had an argument with Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani.

There is a lot of uproar in the Lok Sabha over the statement of Congress Parliamentary Party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The government, which is facing fierce attacks from the opposition on issues like inflation, Agneepath, unemployment, is now on the front foot from Parliament to the streets. On this entire episode, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is demanding an apology from the interim president of Congress party Sonia Gandhi and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Amidst the controversies, Chowdhury has also tried to play the emotional card. According to media reports, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Main Anath Nahi Hun... Sonia Gandhi mere Guardian hain (I am not an orphan. Sonia Gandhi is like my guardian.)" At the same time, he also said that BJP is giving importance to this matter to divert the attention of the public from issues like inflation, unemployment.

Let us tell you that while leaving the Parliament yesterday, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury while talking to the media said that he did not intentionally use the word 'RASHTRAPATNI' for President Draupadi Murmu. He said, "I am Bengali. My Hindi is not that good. This word accidentally came out of my mouth. If needed, I will apologize to the President, but not to these hypocrites."

Sonia Gandhi appeared very active on this whole episode on Thursday. She herself took the lead. She also had an argument with Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani. When Sonia Gandhi was asked in Parliament if she would ask Chowdhury to apologize, she said, "He has already apologised." Irani also got into a scuffle amid uproar over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks on President Draupadi Murmu. However, the house was adjourned at that time. So Sonia Gandhi had to go to the bench of the ruling party and give clarification to BJP MP Rama Devi.

Adhir Ranjan ChowdhurySonia Gandhiadhir ranjan rashtrapatni remarkSmriti IraniDroupadi Murmu

