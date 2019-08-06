Man drives auto on platform of Mumbai's Virar Railway Station to help pregnant woman

In a scene which seems right out from an action movie, an auto-rickshaw driver drove his vehicle onto the platform of the Virar Railway Station in Mumbai, amidst the heavy rains that have been lashing the city for more than a week ago. The incident took place on Sunday when the driver took the step to pick up a pregnant woman and take her to the hospital.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) didn't arrest him immediately as the lady was in extreme labour pain. However, he was later arrested and released with a warning by a court.

#WATCH Mumbai:Auto-rickshaw driver took rickshaw on platform at Virar Railway Station on Aug4 to pick a pregnant woman to take her to the hospital.RPF didn't arrest him immediately as the "lady was in extreme labour pain,but he was later arrested&released with a warning by court" pic.twitter.com/eckppwGtr2 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

A video of the driver speeding his vehicle on the platform has gone viral. The video shows the driver rushing towards the destination while passengers gather in a crowd on the platform. Many of the onlookers can be seen making videos and clicking pictures.

Due to incessant rainfall and accumulation of water in many areas, several trains in the region got cancelled or terminated or diverted. The weather bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that Mumbai is expected to receive next big spell of showers only on August 9.