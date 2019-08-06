close

Virar Railway Station

Man drives auto on platform of Mumbai's Virar Railway Station to help pregnant woman

The incident took place on Sunday when the driver took the step to pick up a pregnant woman and take her to the hospital.

In a scene which seems right out from an action movie, an auto-rickshaw driver drove his vehicle onto the platform of the Virar Railway Station in Mumbai, amidst the heavy rains that have been lashing the city for more than a week ago. The incident took place on Sunday when the driver took the step to pick up a pregnant woman and take her to the hospital.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) didn't arrest him immediately as the lady was in extreme labour pain. However, he was later arrested and released with a warning by a court.

A video of the driver speeding his vehicle on the platform has gone viral. The video shows the driver rushing towards the destination while passengers gather in a crowd on the platform. Many of the onlookers can be seen making videos and clicking pictures.

Due to incessant rainfall and accumulation of water in many areas, several trains in the region got cancelled or terminated or diverted. The weather bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that Mumbai is expected to receive next big spell of showers only on August 9.

