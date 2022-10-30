topStories
NewsIndia
MAN RAPES BUFFALO

Man rapes buffalo calf in Maharashtra Pune, passersby catch, then THIS happened

A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly having sex with a buffalo calf in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Deccan area of the city on Friday, and the accused was spotted by passersby who beat him till he fell unconscious, an official said.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 11:11 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Man rapes buffalo calf in Maharashtra Pune, passersby catch, then THIS happened

A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly having sex with a buffalo calf in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Deccan area of the city on Friday, and the accused was spotted by passersby who beat him till he fell unconscious, an official said.

The accused, who hails from Nepal, was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital in an injured state, he said. "Based on the evidence submitted by locals, we have registered an FIR against the man under section 377 (unnatural sex) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Act," a senior inspector of Deccan Police Station said. He will be arrested once he is discharged from the hospital where he is undergoing treatment, the official added.

 

Live Tv

Man rapes buffalobuffalo rape case in PunePune buffalo rape caserape case of Pune buffaloPune buffalo rape case Maharashtra

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series