Manabadi AP Inter Supplementary Result 2019 declared: AP inter supply result 2019 1st year, 2nd year out at bieap.gov.in

Manabadi AP Inter Supply Result 2019 declared | The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the AP inter supply result 2019 of the first year and second year on Thursday. Candidates can view their AP inter supply result on official website bieap.gov.in or third-party websites manabadi.com and manabadi.co.in. The annual AP Intermediate exam results were released on April 12. The AP Intermediate supplementary exams were held for students who did could not manage to obtain passing marks in the AP Intermediate exams. Nearly four lakh students were eligible for the inter supply exam this year.

Steps to check Manabadi AP Inter Supply Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the website - bieap.gov.in, manabadi.com and manabadi.co.in

Step 2: Click on AP Inter supply result 2019

Step 3: On the fresh page, enter the required details and hit submit

Step 4: AP Inter supply result for first or second year will appear on the screen

Candidates are advised to download and save a copy of the AP Inter Supply Result 2019.

The Board of Intermediate Education in Andhra Pradesh regulates and supervises the system of Intermediate education. It executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges and, providing direction, support and leadership for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction.

The Board was established in 1971, to regulate and supervise the system of Intermediate education in the state of Andhra Pradesh and to specify the courses of study and matters connected therewith. Andhra Pradesh is the first state in the country which adopted the 10+2+3 pattern of education.