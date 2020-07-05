हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kolkata

Massive fire breaks out at commercial building in Kolkata's Canning Street area; 7 firetenders pressed into service

The fire broke out at a warehouse on the Canning Street area in Kolkata. No casualties were reported in the incident. 

Massive fire breaks out at commercial building in Kolkata's Canning Street area; 7 firetenders pressed into service

Kolkata: A massive fire broke out on the fourth floor of a commercial building in the Canning Street in West Bengal's capital Kolkata on Sunday (July 5) morning. According to the report, the fire broke at 9 am in the morning. 

Soon after it broke, the flame spread to other floors and engulfed godowns and offices in no time. Fortunately, all offices were closed and staff and employees were at home at the time of the mishap given it was Sunday. There was no report of injury or anyone trapped inside the building at the time of filing of the cop. 

The fire department pressed at least seven firetenders into service to douse the flame. A few senior police officials also reached the spot to monitor the situation. 

Meanwhile, the entire area was engulfed in thick black smoke, which was seen billowing out of windows of the building. The firefighting operation was on until 10:30 am. 

