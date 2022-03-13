Massive fire continues to rage at godown in Kolkata after 12 hours

New Delhi: A major fire broke out at a godown in Kolkata`s Mehr Ali Lane in the Tangra area in Kolkata on Saturday (March 12, 2022) evening. A fire department official said the fire “was not completely extinguished even after 10 hours” as there were some highly inflammable materials in the godown.

Debtanu Ghosh, Divisional Fire Officer said, "The fire has not been completely extinguished even after 10 hours as there are some highly inflammable materials in the godown and we are not able to enter inside. Two fire brigade personnel were injured during the dousing operation."

The fire has not been completely extinguished even after 10 hours as there are some highly inflammable materials in the godown and we are not able to enter inside. Two fire brigade personnel were injured during the dousing operation: Debtanu Ghosh, Divisional Fire Officer

The officials also informed that over 15 fire engines were present at the spot to douse the flames when the fire broke out in the tannery at around 6:30 pm on Saturday.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

