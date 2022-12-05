MAT Exam 2022: PBT december registration ends TODAY at mat.aima.in- Here’s how to apply

MAT Exam 2022: All India Management Association (AIMA) will close the online registration for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 PBT today, December 5. Candidates can fill out the MAT 2022 application form at mat.aima.in using a valid email address and password if they want to take the MAT test in PBT format on December 11, 2022. Candidates can fill for the MAT MBA entrance exam form directly by clicking the exact link provided below. For the MAT registration form 2022 to be submitted successfully, applicants must pay an application fee of Rs. 1850 using credit card, debit card, UPI, net banking, or Paytm wallet. The admit card for the MAT exam 2022 PBT will be released by AIMA on December 6, 2022, at 4 PM. Candidates may apply for the MAT PBT exam if they have earned their graduation in any discipline from a reputable institution. Applicants may potentially be in their final year of study.

MAT Exam 2022: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the official AIMA MAT website - mat.aima.in.

Step 2: Next, find and click on the “Register” link to create a log-in credential.

Step 3: Then, enter your name, date of birth, mobile number, email, and password.

Step 4: Select the state/UT, then choose the checkboxes and click on the “Submit” button.

Step 5: An OTP will be sent to the candidate's registered email address/ mobile number. Step 6: Verify the mobile number using the received OTP and log in to complete the MAT registration process.

Step 7: Then, enter academic, and other personal details.

Step 8: Next, upload the photograph and signature in the prescribed size and format. Step 9: After completing the MAT application process, make a fee payment in online mode.

Step 10: Finally, submit and download the duly filled MAT 2022 application form for your future use

