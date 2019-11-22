Mayank Pratap Singh: Meet India's youngest judge from Rajasthan

A 21-year-old boy from Rajasthan has created history by becoming the youngest judge by topping the Rajasthan Judicial Services (RJS) examination. Mayank Pratap Singh who lives in Mansarovar area of ​​Jaipur achieved this success in the first attempt itself. The results of Rajasthan Judicial Services have been announced recently.

Mayank also passed the law examination from Rajasthan University in 2019. Let us tell you that this year the Rajasthan High Court had reduced the minimum age for examination to 21 years.

Live TV

In a conversation with Zee News, Mayank said that he had prepared a routine ahead of his exam. He used to study for 12-13 hours a day. He said that honesty is the most important to be a good judge and he followed his routine of honest studies, which has given him this success.

"I was always drawn towards the judicial services going by the importance and respect reserved for the judges in the society. I took admission in 2014 in the five-year LLB course from the Rajasthan University, which ended this year," Singh told news agency ANI on Thursday.

"I am elated with my success and I thank my family, teachers and all well-wishers for their contribution which helped me crack the exam in the first attempt," he added. Singh said that it was a good move as it would help fill vacancies of the posts lying vacant and said it would also help him help more people throughout his career.

"I could appear in the exam only because the minimum age was reduced. Had it not been so then I would not have been eligible. I think it will benefit me because now I will get more time to learn and do more work and serve more people in my career because I joined at such a young age," he added.

The girls were also not left behind in the Rajasthan Judicial Services examination. Tanvi Mathur of Jaipur secured the second position in the examination. For the RJS Recruitment 2018, the main examination was held in September. The result of the main examination came on October 16 and the interview process started from November 9. The final result was declared on November 19.