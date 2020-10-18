Meet 9-year-old Licypriya Kangujam who is fighting to bring climate change law in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: As the pollution level in the national capital continue to deteriorate with the AQI remaining at 'poor' category, this 9-year-old girl named Licypriya Kangujam is fighting to stop the climate change. Licypriya is demanding the Narendra Modi led government to bring climate change law for Delhi-NCR region that can help in controlling pollution.

Licypriya has been staging a peaceful protest at Vijay Chowk in Delhi carrying placards which demands the government to pass Climate change law. Licpriya has appealed people to gather at Vijay Chowk on October 18 to extend support to her demand. Showing concern over the health hazards, Licpriya tweeted, ''Either Coronavirus or Air Pollution will kill us.''

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Licpriya today to listen to her concerns.

In another tweet, Licpriya said, ''People told me, “Why are you protesting in midnight?” No one listened to me when I protest in day time. But now, everyone heard my voice. Symbolic protest in midnight is sending a strong message to our leaders that IT’S NOT THE TIME TO SLEEP. WAKE UP NOW. PEOPLE ARE DYING.''

Appleaig to leaders, Licpriya said, "I want to appeal to my leaders to take some meaningful action in the fight against pollution." She further lashed the leaders for not doing anything in the matter and said, ''Instead of finding a solution to this, the leaders are busy accusing each other.''

Well, this is not the first time that Licpriya is raising her voice towards protecting the environment but she has raised several such concerns over the years. Licpriya is an Indian child environmental activist who has received the International Children's Peace Prize and India Peace Prize.

In 2019, she was also honored with Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Children's Award. She was born on 2 October 2011 in Manipur.