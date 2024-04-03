Meet Kartik Jivani, The Triple UPSC Triumph of Determination And Dream Fulfillment

New Delhi: Millions of ambitious individuals embark on the daunting journey of preparing for the Civil Services Exam (CSE) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which is renowned globally for its formidable challenges. These aspirants invest years of their lives in rigorous study and preparation, driven by the desire to secure a coveted position in the civil services. However, despite their unwavering dedication and relentless efforts, only a fraction of them manage to succeed in cracking this prestigious examination.

Among this sea of aspirants, one remarkable individual stands out - Kartik Jivani. Kartik's journey to success in the UPSC exam is not merely remarkable but extraordinary, as he managed to achieve what many deem impossible not just once or twice, but thrice.

Kartik's saga began with his commendable achievement of securing All India Rank (AIR) 94 in the UPSC CSE 2019. Despite qualifying for the Indian Police Services (IPS), Kartik remained resolute in his determination to become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. Undeterred by the challenges ahead, he embarked on a rigorous journey of preparation, all while fulfilling his responsibilities in IPS training in Hyderabad. Kartik's study regimen was characterized by disciplined dedication, encompassing a meticulous 10-hour schedule that emphasized strategic learning over mere hard work.

In his subsequent attempt, Kartik's perseverance bore fruit as he ascended ten ranks to clinch an impressive AIR 84. Although the coveted IAS position eluded him once again, Kartik refused to succumb to disappointment. Instead, he channeled his energy into both his IPS duties and further preparation, demonstrating resilience in the face of adversity.

Finally, Kartik's unwavering determination and relentless pursuit of excellence culminated in a triumphant victory as he secured an outstanding rank of AIR 8, realizing his long-cherished dream of becoming an IAS officer. His remarkable feat not only earned him the title of Gujarat's top candidate but also served as a testament to the power of perseverance and indomitable spirit.

Kartik's journey towards success is rooted in his academic prowess and his alma mater, the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mumbai, where he completed his degree in Mechanical Engineering. It was during his final year at college that Kartik resolved to embark on a career in public service, setting the stage for his remarkable journey in UPSC preparation.

In essence, Kartik Jivani's saga embodies the quintessence of determination, resilience, and unwavering commitment, serving as an inspiration to countless aspirants striving to carve their paths in the realm of civil services.