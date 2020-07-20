MBOSE SSLC Class 10 Results 2020 live: Scores to be announced soon at megresults.nic.in

The Meghalaya Board of School Education, or MBOSE, will announce the Meghalaya SSLC (Class 10) Result 2020 today (July 20) at anytime after 10 am. The Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 will be available on the official websites mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

Meghalaya's Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui informed about the result announcement on July 18 in his Twitter handle.

Once announced, students can also get their MBOSE Class 10 result at on meghalayaonline.in and other private portals as well.

Follow this live blog for more updates on Meghalaya Board SSLC Class 10 Results 2020:

# Around 51,334 students had registered for Meghalaya 10th board exams this year.

# The Meghalaya Board will release the MBOSE Class 10 Result 2020 soon on the official websites: mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

# Meghalaya HSSLC Result was announced on July 13 in which the overall pass percentage was at 72.24 %.

# In 2019 SSLC exam, a total of 76.56 per cent students passed with boys outperforming girls with a pass percentage of 77.94 per cent.

# Check results.mbose.in for abstract of Meghalaya Class 10 SSLC results

# Check results.mbose.in for top 20 candidates in Order of Merit

# Check results.mbose.in for Highest Marks Subject wise

# Check results.mbose.in to Download Certificate

# Check results.mbose.in to Download booklet