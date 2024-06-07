Modi 3.0: NDA In 2024 Will Repeat The Scenes of 1989 Lok Sabha - 4 Challenges Ahead for BJP

In 2024, politics seems to have reverted to a landscape reminiscent of 35 years ago. The reference here is to 1989 when the Janata Dal government led by V.P. Singh marked the beginning of the coalition era. It wasn't until 2014 that Narendra Modi's emergence on the central stage granted the BJP a clear majority on its own. This dominance continued in 2019. However, this time, the BJP has failed to reach the magic number of 272 seats needed for an outright majority. While an NDA government led by the BJP will form, kingmakers Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu will play crucial roles. This means the BJP will now have to adhere to coalition dynamics and meet the demands of its allies.

Impact on Key BJP Policies and Reforms

This new coalition reality could put a brake on several significant decisions and reforms that the BJP has been pushing for. This is partly due to the historically fluctuating relationships between the BJP and its key allies, Naidu and Nitish. Here are four crucial BJP policies that may face hurdles:

One Nation, One Election

This ambitious initiative, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, aimed to synchronize elections across the country. A committee was formed under former President Ram Nath Kovind to explore this. While Naidu's TDP has opposed it, Nitish Kumar has supported it. The opposition is against it, and their resistance is likely to grow stronger now.

Delimitation Issue

The BJP has promised women's reservation by 2029, contingent on the implementation of delimitation. Delimitation, which will have a significant impact on the southern states, is opposed by parties from that region, including TDP. Given the implications, TDP is against it.

Uniform Civil Code

The BJP has been a strong advocate for implementing a Uniform Civil Code nationwide. Plans were in place to push this forward with a third consecutive majority. In Uttarakhand, a related bill was even introduced in the assembly. However, due to opposition from coalition partners, the BJP might be forced to deprioritize this issue.

Disinvestment and Special State Status

Nitish Kumar's JD(U) has consistently opposed the disinvestment of public sector companies. The BJP might have to concede to this demand. Additionally, the JD(U) has been advocating for special state status for Bihar, a demand shared by Naidu's TDP for Andhra Pradesh. TDP had even severed ties with the BJP in 2018 over this issue.