The Union Cabinet has taken a significant step to provide health coverage for all senior citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of income, under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). This initiative is set to benefit 4.5 crore families, encompassing 6 crore senior citizens, with an annual free health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh. Eligible seniors will receive a unique card for this scheme.

"Senior citizens aged 70 and above from families already enrolled in AB PM-JAY will receive an additional top-up cover of up to Rs 75 lakh per annum," announced the government. "Those seniors who are beneficiaries of other public health insurance schemes can continue with their current plan or switch to AB PM-JAY," it was further stated.

The AB PM-JAY scheme's goal is to offer a health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family annually for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization, targeting about 55 crore beneficiaries, which equates to 12.34 crore families or the bottom 40% of India's population.

Furthermore, the Cabinet has sanctioned the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme, allocating Rs 10,900 crore over two years.