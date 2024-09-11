Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2791857https://zeenews.india.com/india/modi-govts-gift-to-senior-citizens-announces-rs-5-lakh-annual-ayushman-health-insurance-unknown-object-2791857.html
NewsIndia
AB PM-JAY

Modi Govt's Gift To Senior Citizens: Announces Rs 5 Lakh Annual Ayushman Health Insurance

This initiative under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) is set to benefit 4.5 crore families, encompassing 6 crore senior citizens.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 08:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Modi Govt's Gift To Senior Citizens: Announces Rs 5 Lakh Annual Ayushman Health Insurance Image: ANI

The Union Cabinet has taken a significant step to provide health coverage for all senior citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of income, under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). This initiative is set to benefit 4.5 crore families, encompassing 6 crore senior citizens, with an annual free health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh. Eligible seniors will receive a unique card for this scheme.

"Senior citizens aged 70 and above from families already enrolled in AB PM-JAY will receive an additional top-up cover of up to Rs 75 lakh per annum," announced the government. "Those seniors who are beneficiaries of other public health insurance schemes can continue with their current plan or switch to AB PM-JAY," it was further stated.

The AB PM-JAY scheme's goal is to offer a health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family annually for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization, targeting about 55 crore beneficiaries, which equates to 12.34 crore families or the bottom 40% of India's population.

Furthermore, the Cabinet has sanctioned the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme, allocating Rs 10,900 crore over two years.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is imposition of President's rule certain in Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Bahraich - Has the last wolf become more aggressive?
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to provoke Muslims on Waqf?
DNA Video
DNA: After Kanpur, conspiracy to overturn goods train in Ajmer
DNA Video
DNA: Minors were deliberately made to pelt stones in Surat
DNA Video
DNA: Why Rahul Gandhi praises China in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah Remarks on Afzal Guru's Execution Stir Controversy in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Gorakhpur, Shows Strong Bond with CM Yogi
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Assam Destroys Illegal Encroachments in Kamrup
DNA Video
DNA: Man-Eating Wolves Terrorize Bahraich, Forest Department Fails to Capture Them