Modi's Road Show, Rahul's Caste Pitch: Battle Intensifies For MP Polls 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in Indore covering three constituencies.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 07:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Two days ahead of the voting in Madhya Pradesh for the 230 assembly seats, the political rhetoric has intensified in the state. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of not fulfilling any guarantee, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of taking down an elected government. Amid the verbal rhetorics, the BJP made an all-out pitch to woo the voters by a mega roadshow of PM Modi. On the other hand, top leaders of the saffron party and Congress campaigned extensively in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in Indore covering three constituencies. The 55-minute-long roadshow was earlier scheduled to cover five to six assembly seats but the plan was changed at the last minute. Earlier addressing a rally in the state, the BJP leader said that Modi's guarantee means a guarantee to fulfill the guarantee. He accused the Congress of being corrupt and not fulfilling the promises made.

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in the state's Vidisha where he exuded confidence in securing a majority in the state. He slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while talking about the toppling of the Congress government in 2020 and alleged that the BJP leaders, along with top leadership purchased MLAs and stole the elected Government of Madhya Pradesh. Gandhi also promised to hold a national caste census if elected to power.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned in Rewa, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Bhind and BJP president JP Nadda addressed rallies in Bhojpur. Shah also held a roadshow in Jabalpur. Priyanka Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge have also campaigned in the state in the last few days.

While the BJP's ground-level campaign is being led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former CM Kamal Nath is spearheading the Congress party's poll blitzkrieg. The Congress is making a last-ditch effort to grab power once again in the state which is likely to witness a photo-finish just like the 2018 polls. 

