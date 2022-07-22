Monkeypox UPDATE! Study finds THIS causes 95% of infections- Key points

New Delhi: After the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic, India has now started to witness Monkeypox cases, which again is wreaking havoc in many countries. On Friday, India recorded its third Monkeypox case in Kerala, which is so far the only state to report such a virus. Though the health bodies across the world are keeping a close check on the spread of the virus, it has been earlier noted that Monkeypox spreads from irresponsible sexual behaviour, especially between the same sex. Now, new research has revealed that at least 95% of the Monkeypox cases were transmitted through sexual activities.

Sexual transmission responsible for 95% Monkeypox cases: Study

The study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine. According to the research, it has been noted that 95% of the cases have been transmitted through sexual activity. New clinical signs such as single genital lesions were also noted. However, it is still unclear whether the material is capable of transmission, reported AFP

The research was led by scientists at the Queen Mary University of London and evaluated 528 confirmed infections in 16 countries between April 27 and June 24. Reportedly, the monkeypox DNA was present in the semen of 29 out of 32 people who got tested.

Meanwhile, Monkeypox has already reached India. The Union government in collaboration with the Kerala administration is ramping up the testing and has deployed necessary measures to curb the community spread of the virus.

Testing centres and help desks have been installed in the airports and special training is being facilitated to the health staff to prepare them for any further exigencies.

