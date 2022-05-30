New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted pleasant weather in Delhi for Monday (May 30) "The sky will be partly cloudy and there is a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in the city on Monday," said the IMD official, as per PTI. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 41 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Monsoon to advance in Kerala, Karnataka and parts of Bay of Bengal

The Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala on Sunday, three days ahead of its usual date of June 1, marking the start of the four-month rainy season that is crucial for India's farm-based economy.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of central Arabian Sea, reaming parts of Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Karnataka, and some more parts of south and Central Bay of Bengal, some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal and northeastern states during next 3-4 days," said the MeT department.

Press Release: Advancement of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala today, the 29th May, 2022

Southwest Monsoon has advanced into remaining parts of south Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, some parts of south Tamil Nadu, some parts of Gulf of Mannar and some more — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 29, 2022

Kerala has been receiving rainfall since Saturday and 10 out of the 14 weather monitoring stations in the state have received more than 2.5 mm rains, thus fulfilling the criteria for the onset of monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

However, while the monsoon has advanced over Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu, the Bay of Bengal arm of the weather system was sluggish as it continued to linger just above the Andaman islands.

IMD issues Yellow alert in Uttarakhand

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain, lightning and strong winds in various districts of Uttarakhand on Sunday and Monday. The weather forecasting agency said that Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand will receive heavy rains today and tomorrow.

"Light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorms likely to occur at many places in various districts of Uttarakhand. Very light to light rainfall or thunderstorm is likely to occur in isolated places, especially in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts," Uttarakhand IMD said.

Jammu and Kashmir weather update

Weather department on Monday (May 30) predicted partly cloudy weather with light rain/thundershowers are likely during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir. "Partly cloudy weather with possibility of afternoon light rain/thundershowers is likely during the next 24 hours in J&K," the department officials said.



