More than 100 people hospitalised after coronavirus COVID-19 fear at Nizamuddin in Delhi

New Delhi: More than 100 people on Monday (March 30, 2020) have been taken to various hospitals in Delhi for coronavirus test after fear of COVID-19 virus being spread in Markaz of Tableeghi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, Delhi.

The COVID-19 fear spread amongst the people after a person from Tamil Nadu who stayed at the Markaz with these people has died due to coronavirus.

His death led to seize the entire area.

The Islamic Markaz of Tabligi Jamaat is famous for large number of gathering of devotees who come here for the Jamaat (religious gathering).

There were about 1,400 people including 300 foreigners suspicioned with coronavirus symptoms who came here for the Jamaat.

Over 200 people have already been evacuated.

Around 105 people have been admitted in LNJP Hospital. 300 more suspected COVID-19 people will be brought by Monday night to have their coronavirus tests.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 1,071 with 29 deaths as on Monday morning.