Motul Announces New Car Engine Oil Campaign

Motul, a premium synthetic engine oil brand, announced the launch of its latest TV commercial (TVC) campaign. The campaign highlights Motul’s premium car engine oil product portfolio, featuring the newly launched 8000 Perfomax, 8000 SUV and the legendary 300V, all of which are fully synthetic engine oils engineered to deliver unparalleled performance.

The campaign's creative execution taps into Motul's rich racing heritage, delivering the same high-performance standards to enhance everyday driving experiences. The TVC showcases how Motul enables vehicles to overcome road obstacles with the same ease as a race car on a track. The obstacles in the commercial symbolize the challenges faced on Indian roads, reinforcing the message that Motul products ensure top-notch performance in all conditions.

Commenting on the campaign, Nagendra Pai, CEO of Motul India & South Asia, said, “At Motul, we are committed to bringing the best of racing technology to everyday driving. Our latest TVC reflects this commitment by demonstrating how our products, particularly the 8000 Series (Perfomax & SUV) made for India, deliver a race-like performance in the most challenging local road conditions. We are thrilled to introduce our revamped range of high-performance engine oils to the Indian market, a testament to our ongoing dedication to innovation and excellence.”

Preetam Goswami, Director Marketing- Motul India & South Asia, added, “Through this campaign, we want to amplify Motul’s unique story of connecting racetrack to everyday road track. In the motorcycle segment, Motul’s premium fully synthetic engine oils are synonymous with cruising, racing & off-road bikes and the intent is to extend the same for our car engine oil range too. With Motul, superior engine protection is a given; but the brand promise is an enhanced driving experience that reflects the Motul’s motorsport heritage.”

Sameet Ali Soni, Executive Creative Director, VML commented on the campaign, “Motul is an iconic engine oil brand. However, it is often perceived as a brand that is available only for motorcycle engine oils. To break this misconception and increase awareness we felt why not leverage Motul’s association with motorsports. Even though people do not drive on racetracks daily; life is a race, and racetracks are aspirational for anyone driving cars. This commercial, uses the classic technique of juxtaposing the racetrack and the road. We shot the ad at the Buddh F1 Circuit in Greater Noida and had various hurdles that appear on the road like a handcart guy, animals and even a Baraat that actually come on the track, thus adding to the overall quirk and madness, while landing the point that you get a race-like performance from your car on road-like conditions.”

Motul, a well-established name in the Indian bike engine oil market, is now set to strengthen its foothold in the car engine oil segment with this campaign. The campaign will be rolled out across TV channels & digital platforms, ensuring maximum reach and awareness.

Here is the link to the new TVC campaign: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCcaZkENm9A..

About Motul India:

Motul India is a joint venture company affiliated with Motul SA. It specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive and industrial lubricants. Recognized as a leader in the field of synthetic lubricants, Motul is known for its innovative and premium-quality engine oil. The 170+ years old brand has established strong collaborations with several renowned global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in India. Over the years, Motul has been acknowledged as a preferred partner in the world of global motorsports, supporting teams in the most challenging races like MotoGP, 24 Hours of Le Mans, Dakar Rally etc.

