Movee: A company re-inventing the Australian moving industry

The Market Review

Post adverse effects of the pandemic on both residential and corporate relocation sectors, Australian demand for removals is crawlingly contained by the household market. With a current market size of 2 billion, the performance of the removalist industry in Australia is estimated to grow by 2026. Going further it is expected to be steered by considerate improvement in housing transfers and even healthier demand for business removals.

Re-inventing the Industry

As our world progresses, Movee, Australia’s well-known removalists booking platform is all set to redefine this industry with the use of technology. Embracing the alliance of 150+ local movers, Movee comes with a vision of redefining the way the removals industry in Australia works. Headquartered in the heart of Melbourne, the company has functional experience of more than a decade. Movee is gradually changing the face of the removal industry in Australia by opting for a tech-driven module for its business.

The company uses technology as its integral tool and aims to bring movers and customers together on a single platform. On one hand, this approach neutralises the difficulties customers face in finding the right removalist for their work; on the other, it unlocks a secure platform for all big and small removalists in Australia whereupon they can save on their marketing expenses, customer service expenses and much more.

Movee has an app whose tracking system supervises all their removals, thereby sharing real-time information about the move with the customers. The operating system enhances clarity for the customers, as it familiarises the customers with all the information they might need to know for their moves like the exact location of the truck, departure or estimated arrival time of their goods and more.

The services in the app are just one click away for its users. Customers give their job details and get a quote instantly. Post finalising the deal, everything becomes the company’s job which they do beautifully.

Delivery of Movee’s Services

The booking platform boasts of 5000+ bookings done by them so far! This figure is quite impressive. From high-rise buildings to poolside villas, down-at-heel houses to compact apartments, small cabins to full-fledged offices; Australia witnesses removals from all lines of businesses. And Movee delightfully caters to all the removal needs of the continent.

Movee takes pride in claiming that its team is trained and licensed to handle removals of any kind, all from heavy furniture to fragile items. Whether the customers are looking for removalists Sydney, removalists Melbourne, removalists Shire or anywhere else in Australia, Movee’s services are accessible at all key geographic locations, across all the states.

Movers and packers in collaboration with Movee are always available to help their customers with the removals in a very responsive manner. Their team exquisitely guards all the electronic items of their customers such as TV, washing machine, refrigerators and PCs. Packing, unpacking, loading and unloading: the complete process is executed impeccably.

The usage of high-end tools and equipment for the removals like rigid packing boxes, bubble wraps, butcher paper, sealing tape, and more, adds up to the quality work done by Movee removalists. While they do their job well, they just want their clients to feel relaxed and secure about it.

Everyone wants to be double-sure when they are relying on someone else for their job. Eliminating all the apprehensions, on top of the standard guarantee their removalists provide, Movee provides its client with additional insurance, if they wish to. This helps them to build trust stronger with their customers by eliminating all doubts.

Educating the Customers

There is a lot of stress observed in people’s heads when it comes to moving. The pressure is observed more in busy, metropolitan areas where the belongings of people are much higher than the people living in regional areas. According to a study, nearly 80% of Australians find moving to be a stressful experience.

Movee provides commendable services to its customers taking away all their worries and bringing a smile to their faces. To ease the burden further, Movee advises its customers to thin out what they don’t need while moving. This avoids the unnecessary hassle of looking into those unwanted goods again and again. It also aids in reducing the cost of the move.

Always have a box of essentials is what they say at Movee. Pulling out all the boxes in the new house to find those mandatory items is quite frustrating, cumbersome, and time-consuming. Having a dedicated, well-labelled box for all the mandates keeps their customers sane and at ease during their unpacking journey.

A lot of people miss out on considering the setting up of utility services at their new homes, amongst the hassle of handling their chattels and travelling from one place to another. But once inside their new place, unpacking and setting up their goods leave them no time to get these services up and running. Movee guides all its customers to consider making telephone lines, TV connections, Wi-Fi connection,s and others, function well in advance. If it seems difficult, Movee is there to take up this role and do all the connection services for its clients.

Last but not least, Movee advises that customers should always book their moving services in advance. This helps the customers to avoid any possible unavailability of their removals company and streamlines the complete process.

Contact Details

Email: solutions@movee.com.au

Phone: +61 1300244155

