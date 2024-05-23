Msg Advert Pvt Ltd Celebrates Successful 52nd International Summit & Awards.

The event was graced by an illustrious lineup of chief guests, including H.E. Alain St. Ange, Eminent Leader of Seychelles; Lubna Arshad, Lord Mayor of Oxford; Ms. Camila Pinzon, Miss World Colombia; Dr. Graziella Thake, CEO of Optimisation Hub and International Speaker; and Mr. Mark Lygo, Sheriff of Oxford. The chief guests were honored by Mr. Nitish Arora and Ms. Gaganeet Kaur, Directors of Msg Advert Pvt Ltd.

The program began with the national anthems of India and the UK, setting a tone of international unity and respect. A highlight of the event was a special speech by Ms. Tejal Manharlal Rathod, Director of Elements D Coach Professional Service, who spoke on "Remodeling Leadership for Meaningful Success." Her insightful remarks were met with high praise from all the distinguished guests.

Throughout the summit, several global achievers were recognized for their outstanding contributions in various fields. These honorees received special recognition from the guest of honor, including a lapel pin from Oxford University, a medal, and a certificate.

The prominent recognitions are :

Dr. Omkar Govind Kulkarni (Advisor - Project Planning & Controls)

Title: “Excellence in Strategic and SustainableLeadership”

A “Result Oriented” professional with close to 2 decades experience in

Strategic Leadership, Project Management and Controls.

Ms. Tejal Manharlal Rathod (Director - ElementsD Coach Professional Services India)

Title: “Leading Holistically:ExcellenceinManagementPsychologyandWorkplaceWell-Being)”

With twenty years of IT Industry experience, Tejal is an Author, Founder &

Success Coach at eDC. Using her diverse interests, academic pursuits & experience in

Management, Psychology, Health & Nutrition.

Mr. Sanjay Jain (Director- Lex Corp, India)

Title: ExcellenceinCorporateLawandAttributionAdvocacy”

A distinguished Advocate and Business consultant, excels in delivering

strategic counsel and inventive solutions to clients, drawing from his rich career

history and education at the University of Bristol and Nottingham Business School.

Nirvana Agrawal (The Young Girl with a sharpest memory)

Title: “TheQueen’s Felix Award”,(Excellent & exceptionalmemorypower)

A prodigy studying with scholarships since Grade 1 with splendid

pictographic memory specialises in mythology.

The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks from Ms. Gaganeet Kaur, ensuring a memorable end to a day of celebration and inspiration.

For more details and highlights from the summit, visit us on social media and follow at instagram.com/msg.advert and instagram.com/worldoftisa

