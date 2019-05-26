Mumbai: 3 held for running fake employment racket

Mumbai: Crime Branch unit of Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested three people, namely Rajesh Kumar Tanti, Manish Sing, and Seema Sunil Kumar for allegedly running a fake employment racket.

All three of them are accused in several other cases. While two of them have been arrested from Uttar Pradesh, one woman was arrested from Andheri area in Mumbai.

A hunt is on to find other members of the gang. According to police, the three accused used to deceive people on the pretext of providing jobs with the Indian Railways.

They not only made fake promises of providing jobs but also used to make fake papers of joining, training, posting letters, and salary slips. "It was a nation-wide racket. They have cheated several people in different states of the country," police said.