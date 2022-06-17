National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi requests ED to defer questioning to June 20

New Delhi: In a partial reprieve for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Enforcement Directorate has accepted his request to ''defer his questioning'' in the National Herald money-money laundering case from June 17 to June 20 owing to personal reasons. The Wayanad Congress MP had written to the investigating officer of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to allow him exemption from the questioning scheduled on Friday (June 17) as he wants to remain with his ailing mother, Sonia Gandhi.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to COVID-19-related issues. Accordingly, the financial probe agency has asked the Congress leader to appear before it again on Monday.

"Rahul Gandhi has sent us an email saying since his mother Sonia Gandhi is hospitalised due to Covid-related complications, he needs to look after her. He requested us that his questioning should resume on Monday instead of Friday. We have accepted his request," said an ED source.

Rahul Gandhi, 51, spent almost 30 hours with the ED sleuths over the last three days, where he was questioned and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Meanwhile, Congress leaders and workers held protests in several parts of the country including Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan over the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Congress workers held a protest march in Bengaluru on Thursday over the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by ED. Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, CLP leader Siddaramaiah and other leaders and workers of the party were detained by police during their protest in Bengaluru.

"The protest is our right. We will fight for justice. They (ED) are not taking cases of any BJP leaders. They are harassing only Congress people," Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said.

The Karnataka Congress will give a memorandum to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot over the matter. The party delegation will also hand over a complaint letter against Bharatiya Janata Party. Bengaluru Police said the Congress protest was against the High Court`s order.

Congress workers also held a protest in Chandigarh against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by ED. Several workers of the party were detained by police. "I cannot understand what Rahul Gandhi has done that he has been called for 3 days. Yesterday, Delhi Police barged into the AICC office and beat up our MPs. Such vendetta politics has never been seen before. Government should not try to suppress voices," Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Warring said.

(With Agency Inputs)