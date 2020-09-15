NTA announces revised date for UGC-NET: Check here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday announced the revised date for the UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) examination as the dates were clashing with ICAR examination dates. The UGC-NET 2020 examination will now be held from September 24 onwards, due to some common candidates in both exams and the requests received thereof.

The NTA will conduct the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) examination--AIEEA-UG/PG and AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) 2020-21 on September 16, 17, 22 and 23.

An official announcement said, "In view of ICAR Examination AIEEA-UG/PG and AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) 2020-21 being conducted on

the above-mentioned dates, UGC - NET 2020 Examination will now be held from 24th September onwards, this is due to some common candidates in both exams and the requests received thereof."

The exact schedule of subject-wise and shift-wise details will be uploaded subsequently, it added. The downloading of admit cards indicating roll number, examination centre, date, shift and timing of the examination will be announced shortly on the official website (ugcnet.nta.nic.in) of UGC- NET Examination, 2020.

The candidates and their parents have been advised to keep visiting the official website(s) (ugcnet.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in) for latest updates of UGC-NET Examination, 2020.