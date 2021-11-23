Sameer Wankhede's wife files complaint against Nawab Malik for sharing 'fake chat'

New Delhi: NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede’s wife, Kranti Wankhede on Tuesday (November 22, 2021) filed a police complaint against NCP leader Nawab Malik over screenshots of some Twitter chats shared by the latter on the social media platform, ANI reported.

According to news agency ANI, Wankhede’s wife alleged that the Maharashtra minister shared an unverified social media conversation involving her name.

Kranti Wankhede also alleged that the chat shared by Malik was from a fake Twitter account created on her name with her pictures. She further accused that Malik tweeted the fake chats created by that handle without verifying the facts.

Oh... My God !!! pic.twitter.com/QtoibY4VyG — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 23, 2021

The allegations came a day after Bombay High Court refused to grant a sanction preventing Nawab Malik from tweeting or making statements against NCB officer Wankhede, who probed Shah Rukh Khan son’s Aryan Khan’s drug case.

The court, however, directed Malik to make such statements only after reasonable verification.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Sameer Wankhede’s father.

Noting that the minister’s remarks were motivated by malice but that doesn’t prove the absence of substance in his claims, the court refused to grant an injunction against Malik.

NCP leader Nawab Malik started targeting NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede after the alleged involvement of outsiders and political force in the Aryan Khan case.

The cabinet minister also alleged that Sameer Wankhede, who is currently posted in Mumbai, was born a Muslim and had secured a central government job claiming to belong to a Scheduled Caste.

Following the claims, Wankhede's father, Dnyandev had filed a defamation suit against Malik earlier this month in the HC, seeking among other things, that the minister is restrained from posting defamatory statements against him and his family on social media.

