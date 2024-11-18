Advertisement
NCP’s Anil Deshmukh Injured In Stone Attack On Campaign Trail In Maharashtra’s Katol

The incident occurred on the last day of campaigning for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections. 

|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2024, 11:16 PM IST|Source: ANI
NCP’s Anil Deshmukh Injured In Stone Attack On Campaign Trail In Maharashtra’s Katol Anil Deshmukh injured in a stone-pelting incident (ANI photo)

Nagpur: Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) and Former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday suffered injuries after his car was allegedly attacked with stones at his car on Katol Jalalkheda Road in Katol Assembly Constituency, Maharashtra on Monday. 

Deshmukh, who sustained injuries during the attack, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. 

The incident occurred on the last day of campaigning for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections. 

Anil Deshmukh's son Salil is contesting the election from the Katol seat on NCP Sharad Pawar's ticket against BJP's Charansingh Thakur. 

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23. 

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42. 

