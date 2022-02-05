हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

New Covid-19 guidelines for int'l travellers in Kerala; Symptom surveillance mandatory

Home Quarantine is advisable for international travellers.They must continue self-health monitoring for 7 days. If symptoms develop, they shall undergo testing, said the release.

New Covid-19 guidelines for int&#039;l travellers in Kerala; Symptom surveillance mandatory

New Delhi: Kerala on Friday (February 4) issued the guidelines for international travellers under which
they will have to undergo symptom surveillance. If the traveller is found symptomatic he/she will undertake an RTPCR test and further actions will be taken as per results.

Home Quarantine is advisable for international travellers. They must continue self-health monitoring for 7 days. If symptoms develop, they shall undergo testing, said the release.

The state advised all the international travellers to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and avoid gatherings in a closed space.

Daily COVID-19 cases in Kerala further decreased on Friday with the state recording 38,684 fresh infections which raised the total caseload to 62,11,116. Kerala on Friday also reported 595 deaths which raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 57,296, according to a government release.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19KeralaDelhi COVID guideliness
Next
Story

Jammu and Kashmir marching with rest of India on path of progress

Must Watch

PT10M17S

Breaking News: Lata Mangeshkar on ventilator due to deteriorating health