New Covid-19 guidelines for int'l travellers in Kerala; Symptom surveillance mandatory

New Delhi: Kerala on Friday (February 4) issued the guidelines for international travellers under which

they will have to undergo symptom surveillance. If the traveller is found symptomatic he/she will undertake an RTPCR test and further actions will be taken as per results.

Home Quarantine is advisable for international travellers. They must continue self-health monitoring for 7 days. If symptoms develop, they shall undergo testing, said the release.

The state advised all the international travellers to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and avoid gatherings in a closed space.

Daily COVID-19 cases in Kerala further decreased on Friday with the state recording 38,684 fresh infections which raised the total caseload to 62,11,116. Kerala on Friday also reported 595 deaths which raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 57,296, according to a government release.

