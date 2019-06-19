close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

Next Maharashtra Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena, declares Saamana

On the 54th foundation day of the party, a member of the Shiv Sena will become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, says Saamana editorial.

Next Maharashtra Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena, declares Saamana

In what could emerge as a new bone of contention between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, the latter has declared that the next Chief Minister of the state would be one of its men. In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena has said that though it is in alliance with the BJP, the party has its own style and aura.

“The Shiv Sena has moved ahead with a vow. We have vowed to paint the Assembly saffron. And on the 54th foundation day of the party, a member of the Shiv Sena will become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra,” said the editorial.

Talking about the journey of the party since its inception, the editorial said that while the roots of the party has strengthened in Maharashtra, its branches have spread to Delhi.

According to the Shiv Sena, the soul of the party has been about movements and not enjoying the privileges of power. It is because of the concern for the society that the Shiv Sena has grown up to its present stature, said the editorial.

Targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Saamana editorial said that even the Trinamool Congress chief was following Shiv Sena’s ‘son of the soil’ policy. It further said that several political parties in southern India were also now doing the politics of regional prestige.

“The Hindutva of Shiv Sena was never confined to wearing ‘janeu’ or ringing bells in temples. It always followed the principle of inclusiveness. No matter what religion a traitor follows, he should be punished and that’s the Hindutva of Shiv Sena,” said the editorial.

It further said that there might be several religions in the country, but there must be only one Constitution and same law must be applicable to all. The editorial questioned if countries like Russia and US had different laws for Muslims or followers of other religion.

Tags:
MaharashtraShiv SenaBJPMaharashtra Chief Minister
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi's all-party meet on 'one nation, one election' today, Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray to skip

Must Watch

PT3M27S

Top 25 News: Watch top news stories of the day