NGT

NGT panel seeks report from CPCB, DPCC on frothing in Yamuna river

The NGT-appointed Yamuna Monitoring Committee (YMC) has sought a report from the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Industries Commissioner about the reasons behind "sudden froth" in the river.

NGT panel seeks report from CPCB, DPCC on frothing in Yamuna river

New Delhi: The NGT-appointed Yamuna Monitoring Committee (YMC) has sought a report from the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Industries Commissioner about the reasons behind "sudden froth" in the river.

The two-member committee, comprising retired National Green Tribunal expert member B S Sajawan and former Delhi chief secretary Shailaja Chandra, asked CPCB, DPCC Chairman Sanjeev Khirwar and Industries Commissioner Vikas Anand to take prompt action to detect source of the froth in the river and act against those responsible.

The panel asked the anti-pollution bodies to keep it informed of the matter.

On Friday, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) curtailed supply at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants due to high levels of pollutants in the Yamuna.

A DJB official said Haryana had opened gates of drains having stagnant water with high pollutant concentration, following heavy rainfall.

Effluents from industrial units upstream of Wazirabad barrage may have also increased pollutant levels in the river.

In November last year, the YMC had asked the DPCC and the Industries Commissioner to take necessary action to close down industries creating such environmental hazards.

Tags:
NGTYamuna riverDelhi News
