Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2768235
NewsIndia
NIA

NIA Arrests Designated Khalistani Terrorist Landa's Key Aide Baljeet Singh

NIA arrested Baljeet Singh, aide to Khalistani terrorist Landa, for supplying weapons used in terror activities.

|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2024, 04:32 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NIA Arrests Designated Khalistani Terrorist Landa's Key Aide Baljeet Singh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key aide of designated individual Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu, alias Landa, in a major terror network case involving the supply of deadly weapons, the agency said on Friday.

Identified as Baljeet Singh alias Rana Bhai alias Balli, hailing from Badwani district of Madhya Pradesh, was arrested on Thursday from Punjab and found to be a major weapons supplier to Landa's agents in Punjab.
As per the anti-terror agency, these supplied weapons were used to carry out large-scale terror activities, including extortions from businessmen and others.

NIA's investigations in the case (RC 21/2023/NIA/DLI) led to the arrest of one Gurpreet Singh Gopi, identified as an associate of Landa and of another Khalistani terrorist, Satnam Singh Satta.

Investigations into the case, registered by NIA suo moto on July 10 last year, revealed that Baljeet Singh had provided weapons to Satta too as part of the larger conspiracy of various banned Khalistani terrorist organisations to destabilise India by unleashing violent acts in Punjab and other places.

"Both Landa and Satta are believed to be operating from foreign soil to promote terror in India," said the NIA, adding it is continuing with its investigation as part of its crackdown on the Khalistani terrorist outfits. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Organization Vs Government in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Dubai princess Shaikha Mahra announces divorce on Instagram
DNA Video
DNA: Centre vs Yogi on Toll!
DNA Video
DNA: Unemployment in India
DNA Video
DNA: Viral Video from Jammu Kashmir on Muharram
DNA Video
DNA: Magic in NEET Exam!
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi angry over new rules in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Who is making Afzal a saint?
DNA Video
DNA: Gold Scam in Kedarnath Dham!
DNA Video
DNA: Government's big action against Pooja Khedkar