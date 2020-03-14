हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmr

NIA raids Ghulam Mohammad Mir''s residence in Baramulla

However, it was not immediately known regarding which case the national agency has raided there.

Representational Image

Baramulla: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday (March 6) conducted fresh raids in the Pattan area of Baramulla district. The agency conducted the raid at the residence of Ghulam Mohammad Mir at Nilah in Pattan, Baramulla, today morning.

More details in this regard are awaited. The Agency has been conducting raids in Pulwama in connection with a terror funding case.

In February, the Pulwama police arrested two terrorist associates on specific information. Incriminating materials including explosive substances and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

They were identified as Aquib Maqbool Lone and Naseer Ahmad Hurra both of whom hailed from Pulwama. 

As per police records, they were involved in assisting the active terrorists operating in the region.

