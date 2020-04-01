Nizamuddin Markaz organisers committed gross negligence, says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

New Delhi: As thousands of Tablighi Jamaat followers from across India and some from countries like Malaysia and Indonesia visited the Nizamuddin Markaz amid coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, flouting government orders, Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain speaks exclusively with Zee News about the whole incident.

Satyendar Jain said the Nizamuddin case falls under the category of major crime and criticised the organizers for committing gross negligence.

The matter comes to light when six patients reached the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and it was ascertained that all these people came from the same place, the health minister said, adding that the way videos are coming out, these people believed that they would not be affected by the coronavirus.

All the people who were in Nizamuddin are either in quarantine or in hospital, Jain said, adding that these people have been kept at different quarantine centers as the Centre has not allowed converting Jawaharlal Nehru stadium.

"So far, there are 143 confirmed coronavirus cases in Delhi, but only one patient is on the ventilator. Currently, We have a total of 150 ventilators but what will happen cannot be predicted," the health minister said.

He further said, "six doctors are now coronavirus positive. Those who fight on the border are always at risk. Doctors are also at risk, the reason, all facilities are being provided for them."

Satyendar Jain said that Delhi and the country are still in stage 2 of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, but added that people must follow the lockdown and take it seriously.

The Delhi government today said that over 2,300 people were evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz. The Delhi Police has registered a case against several people including Maulana Saad for holding the religious congregation.