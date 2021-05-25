No examination without vaccination, says Akhilesh Yadav on pending class 12 CBSE, ICSE exams

New Delhi: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday (May 25, 2021) commented on the pending class 12th CBSE and ICSE board exams and said that there should be 'no examination without vaccination'.

Yadav took his official Twitter account and wrote, "No Examination Without Vaccination."

पहले टीका फिर परीक्षा No Examination Without Vaccination. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 25, 2021

His comment came two days after the crucial meeting attended by several Union Ministers to decide on conducting class 12 board exams, where several options regarding the methodology, process, duration and timings of the exams were discussed.

As envisioned by the Hon'ble PM, the meeting was extremely fruitful as we received immensely valuable suggestions. I have requested the State Governments to send me their detailed suggestions by 25th May. pic.twitter.com/JQbiAyH6zU — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 23, 2021

Recently, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also said that conducting the Class 12 board examinations without vaccinating the students will prove to be a big mistake.

"Conducting the examination by toying with students' safety will prove to be a big mistake. First vaccine, then exams. There are over 1.5 crores class 12th students across the country and 95 per cent of them are above the age of seventeen-and-a-half years. The Centre should talk to experts if they can be given the Covishield or Covaxin vaccines," Sisodia said.

This is to be noted that currently, only people above 18 years of age can take the COVID-19 vaccine jab in India.

Earlier in April, due to the second wave of coronavirus in the country, the CBSE and ICSE along with several other state boards had notified that Class XII board exams have been postponed and that further information with regard to the examination would be given to students by the first week of June.

(With agency inputs)

