No Indian university among top 100 globally; IIT Bombay ranks 152, IIT Delhi 182

NEW DELHI: Despite significant improvement in the educational sector, no Indian University has been able to make it to the global list of 100 top universities prepared by Quacquarelli Symonds.

IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi and IISc (Bangalore) are among the top 200 universities in the world.

IIT Bombay has emerged as the country’s best university for the second consecutive year, rising ten places in the 2019 QS World University Rankings.

Besides, twenty-three Indian institutes feature in the sixteenth edition of the QS World University Rankings this time. Four out of the 23 Indian institutes improved their position and seven dropped in rank, as compared to last year.

OP Jindal Global is the only new entrant from India to QS World University Rankings this year.

Significant improvement in its research performance has been attributed to the rise in the world ranking of IIT Bombay.

Interestingly, the IISc Bangalore has achieved the world’s second-best score for research impact, adjusted for faculty size. The institute has achieved a perfect score of 100/100 for QS’s Citations per Faculty metric and is the first Indian institution ever to see its research cited more than 100,000 times in a five-year period.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) followed by Standford University and Harvard University are among the three top-ranking 100 universities in the world.

The MIT holds the top spot for the eighth consecutive year in the world ranking of universities produced by global higher education consultancy Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

China now has 19 of the world's top 200 research universities; it had 12 in 2016. Seven Australian universities are among the world's top 100 in the QS World University Rankings.

The National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University (both ranked 11th) are Asia’s top universities, according to the QS World University Rankings.

QS world ranking of 1000 universities is based on a number of issues, including academic standing, graduate employability, student/staff ratio, research impact, and internationalization.

