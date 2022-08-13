Noida: BIG Rally for Shrikant Tyagi, 'Mahesh Sharma murdabad' slogans raised

In shocking scenes, hundreds of youth carried out a march in Uttar Pradesh's Noida in support of Shrikant Tyagi - the BJP leader arrested for manhandling and abusing a woman in the city's Grand Omaxe society. The march saw participation of Tyagi and Bhrhamin community members. The members raised slogans in support of Shrikant Tyagi. Not only this, they also shouted slogans against Noida MP Mahesh Sharma. People were heard shouting "Mahesh Sharma Murdabaad" slogans during the march.

Tyagi community expresses anger over "Shrikant Tyagi's media trial"

Members of Tyagi community, who participated in the march, said that Shrikant Tyagi is a victim of "media trial" in the matter. They said that the police behaved with Tyagi in a biased manner and his family was humiliated despite not being involved in the matter. The Tyagi community members demanded a fair trial in the matter.

Tyagi community demands action again Dr Mahesh Sharma

Tyagi community members said that Noida MP Mahesh Sharma behaved in an unjust manner in the matter. They said that Sharma spoke to city Police Commissioner Alok Singh in a disrespectful manner in front of media. The Tyagi community memebers demanded action against Mahesh Sharma over his alleged bad behaviour.

Politicisation of matter

The people who participated in the march said that Tyagi community is being defamed in the guise of the action against Shrikant Tyagi. They said the alleged media trial has led to the politicisation of the matter, resulting in intense and unnecessary action against Shrikant Tyagi and his family members.