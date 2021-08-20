हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Noida

Noida-bound bus rams into tractor on Yamuna Expressway, 30 passengers injured

The impact of the accident was such that some portion of the bus thrust into the tractor. The injured were taken out of the bus and sent for treatment without wasting time, police said.

Noida-bound bus rams into tractor on Yamuna Expressway, 30 passengers injured
Representational Image

MATHURA: Over 30 passengers were injured on Thursday (August 19) when a Noida-bound double-decker bus rammed into a brick-laden tractor on the Yamuna Expressway here, police said. While the injured were given first aid, 12 of them were sent to the district hospital for treatment as their condition was serious, Naujheel Community Health Centre Medical Officer Dr Kaushik Bhattacharya said.

The impact of the accident was such that some portion of the bus thrust into the tractor. The injured were taken out of the bus and sent for treatment without wasting time, police said.

For some time, the movement of traffic on one side of the road remained suspended. The movement of vehicles was restored after bricks spread on the road were removed, police said. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NoidaNoida bus accidentMathuraYamuna Expressway
Next
Story

Watch: Police throw out senior BJP leader from Jyotiraditya Scindia's Jan Ashirwad event

Must Watch

PT11M41S

DNA: Torture of bigotry from Kashmir to Kabul!