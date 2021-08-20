Noida-bound bus rams into tractor on Yamuna Expressway, 30 passengers injured

MATHURA: Over 30 passengers were injured on Thursday (August 19) when a Noida-bound double-decker bus rammed into a brick-laden tractor on the Yamuna Expressway here, police said. While the injured were given first aid, 12 of them were sent to the district hospital for treatment as their condition was serious, Naujheel Community Health Centre Medical Officer Dr Kaushik Bhattacharya said.

The impact of the accident was such that some portion of the bus thrust into the tractor. The injured were taken out of the bus and sent for treatment without wasting time, police said.

For some time, the movement of traffic on one side of the road remained suspended. The movement of vehicles was restored after bricks spread on the road were removed, police said.

