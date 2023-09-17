Noida Lift Crash Incident Reveals Alarming Facts; Elevator Malfunction Incidents bove National Average In Metrocity, Reveals Survey

New Delhi: Recent lift accidents have thrust the nation's focus onto a pressing concern faced by residents living in high-rise buildings in metropolitan areas. In the districts of Gautam Buddha Nagar, specifically Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, residents have voiced their growing apprehension about the inadequate maintenance of elevators in their residential communities.

On September 16, 2023, a tragic incident unfolded in Greater Noida, where eight construction workers lost their lives when an elevator in an under-construction group housing society malfunctioned and fell. This tragedy followed closely on the heels of another unfortunate incident that occurred nearly a month prior, where an elderly woman possibly suffered a cardiac arrest when the cable of an elevator in a Noida housing complex snapped, causing a perilous free fall between floors.

A survey conducted by LocalCircles has revealed deeply troubling insights concerning elevator malfunctions in high-rise buildings throughout Noida and Greater Noida. According to the survey, a staggering 83% of surveyed Noida residents who use elevators have experienced one or more instances of being trapped in a malfunctioning elevator within the past three years. This data raises significant concerns, as it highlights that cases of elevator malfunction due to poor maintenance are 25% higher than the national average, which stands at 58%.

The survey findings underscore the disconcerting reality that many residential communities do not conduct regular maintenance on their elevators; instead, maintenance is carried out on an as-needed basis. Approximately 7% of respondents acknowledged that elevators in their communities receive maintenance only when issues arise. Additionally, 22% of respondents indicated that their housing complex's elevators are maintained by society staff or other miscellaneous personnel.