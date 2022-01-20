हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
China

'Not aware': China on alleged abduction of Arunachal youth by PLA

The Chinese Foreign Ministry's response came even as the Indian Army sought assistance from the PLA to locate the missing boy on their side and return him as per established protocol, sources in the defence establishment said in New Delhi on Thursday.

&#039;Not aware&#039;: China on alleged abduction of Arunachal youth by PLA

Beijing: China's Foreign Ministry on Thursday said that it was not aware of the incident in which the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) reportedly abducted a 17-year-old youth from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district.

It, however, admitted that the PLA controls the borders and cracks down on "illegal entry and exit activities."

Member of Parliament from Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao had on Wednesday claimed that a teenager, identified as Miram Taron, was abducted by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) from Lungta Jor area under Siyungla area on Tuesday.

The youth was abducted from inside Indian territory in the state's Upper Siang district, Gao said.

Taron's friend Johny Yaiying, who managed to escape, informed the authorities about the kidnapping by the PLA, Gao told the media. Asked for his reaction to the allegation of the PLA abducting Taron, the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry here said, "I don't know the situation."

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army controls borders in accordance with the law and cracks down on illegal entry and exit activities,'' the spokesperson said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry's response came even as the Indian Army sought assistance from the PLA to locate the missing boy on their side and return him as per established protocol, sources in the defence establishment said in New Delhi on Thursday.

Sources said that when the Indian Army received the information about Taron, it immediately contacted the PLA through an established mechanism of hotline informing that an individual, who was collecting herbs and hunting, had lost his way and cannot be found.

"A 17-year-old youth, Miram Tarom, of Zido Arunachal Pradesh was reportedly captured by the PLA across the LAC. On receipt of the information, the Indian Army immediately contacted the PLA through the hotline. Assistance from PLA has been sought to locate and return him as per protocol,'' the Defence PRO said in a statement.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ChinaPLAabduction of Arunachal youthMiram TaronIndian ArmyArunachal Pradesh
Next
Story

BARC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Scientific Officer posts, check salary and other details

Must Watch

PT3M33S

UP Elections 2022 Opinion Poll Results: Will Yogi return as Chief Minister?