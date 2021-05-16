हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunil Jain

Noted journalist Sunil Jain dies, President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi condole death

Jain was the Managing Editor of the business newspaper Financial Express. President Ram Nath Kovind said that Sunil Jain was an editor known for his candour and forthright views. 

Noted journalist Sunil Jain dies, President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi condole death
File Photo (Credits: Twitter/Piyush Goyal)

New Delhi: Noted journalist Sunil Jain died on Saturday (May 15, 2021) due to post-COVID-19 complications, the PTI news agency reported. Jain had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS.

Jain was the Managing Editor of the business newspaper Financial Express.

President Ram Nath Kovind mourned the death and said, "Sunil Jain was an editor known for his candour and forthright views. It was a treat to read his columns. After his untimely demise, his absence will be deeply felt in the world of journalism."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the demise of Jain and said that he 'will miss reading his columns'.

"You left us too soon, Sunil Jain. I will miss reading your columns and hearing your frank as well as insightful views on diverse matters. You leave behind an inspiring range of work. Journalism is poorer today, with your sad demise. Condolences to family and friends. Om Shanti," PM tweeted.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman also expressed shock at Jain's death.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sunil JainRam Nath KovindNarendra Modi
Next
Story

Congress MP Rajeev Satav succumbs to Cytomegalovirus, days after recovering from COVID-19

Must Watch

PT8M3S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary; May 15, 2021