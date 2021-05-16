Noted journalist Sunil Jain dies, President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi condole death

New Delhi: Noted journalist Sunil Jain died on Saturday (May 15, 2021) due to post-COVID-19 complications, the PTI news agency reported. Jain had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS.

Jain was the Managing Editor of the business newspaper Financial Express.

Thank you everyone for all the help

I don't even know whom.all to thank

Am in AIIMS emergency now

So I'm safe hands

— Sunil Jain (@thesuniljain) May 3, 2021

Sunil Jain was an editor known for his candour and forthright views. It was a treat to read his columns. After his untimely demise, his absence will be deeply felt in the world of journalism. My condolences to his family and friends. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 15, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the demise of Jain and said that he 'will miss reading his columns'.

You left us too soon, Sunil Jain. I will miss reading your columns and hearing your frank as well as insightful views on diverse matters. You leave behind an inspiring range of work. Journalism is poorer today, with your sad demise. Condolences to family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2021

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman also expressed shock at Jain's death.