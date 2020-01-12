Odisha reels under cold wave conditions, temperature dips to 4.8 degree in Sonepur

Cold wave conditions continued to prevail over Odisha as the mercury level dipped below 10 degrees Celsius in 13 places on Sunday. Sonepur recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 4.8 degree Celsius followed by 5 degrees in Phulbani and 6 degree Celsius in Angul.

Twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 and 11.3 degree Celsius, respectively.

Sudarsan Mishra, duty officer of Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar informed that around ten places in Odisha recorded minimum temperature below 10 degree Celsius on Saturday (January 11).

Live TV

According to the weather forecast, the cold wave will continue to sustain in the upcoming days but there are fewer chances of rainfall.

The temperature in the region is falling due to Northwesterly cool winds over the parts of East India. Other than Odisha the wind has affected parts of West Bengal and Jharkhand. The India Metrological Department forecast also indicated that along with the cold wave, dense fog will continue to prevail in these states.