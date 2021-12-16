Omicron threat: Puducherry extends lockdown till Jan 2, curbs relaxed on Christmas, New Year— check full guidelines here

New Delhi: As India grapples with the fear of new Omicron variant, Puducherry announced extension of lockdown in view of the coronavirus situation till January 2, 2022.

The decision was announced by the state executive committee (SEC) of the Disaster Management Committee on Wednesday (December 15) night. The SEC, in a release, noted that even though COVID-19 cases are declining, it is important to keep a vigil to curb the transmission of the virus.

Check the COVID-19 guidelines in the union territory here:

1. The night time curfew will remain in place from 11 PM to 5 AM every day. However, the night curfew would be relaxed on December 30, 31 and on January 1 up to 2 AM in view of New Year celebrations. The curfew would be enforced on these days from 2 AM to 5 AM.

2. Notably, the curfew has also been relaxed completely on the eve of Christmas (December 24) and on Christmas day (Dec 25).

3. Social entertainment-related gatherings have been banned except for December 24, December 30 and 31 and on New Year day (January 1).

4. Restaurants, hotels, bars and liquor shops and hospitality sector establishments are allowed to operate.

5. "With the prior approval of licensing authority restaurants and hotels can function beyond normal hours on the eve of New Year", PTI cited the release.

6. Religious places and other places of worship are permitted to remain open for public to offer prayers and darshan and to perform 'archana' till 10 PM every day.

7. Churches can remain open for public for prayers after 10 PM on the eve of Christmas (December 24) and on Christmas day after 10 PM. While all places of worship can remain open for prayers after 10 PM on the eve of New Year (December 31).

8. Weddings can be held at religious institutions with a maximum of 25 attendees.

9.Gatherings at weddings would be permitted with the rider that the number of guests do not exceed 100 at any point of time.

10.Only 20 people can be present at funerals.

11. As per the release, "There would be no restriction on the working time of the petrol bunks, banks, ATM centres, internet services, telecommunication and other essential services."

12. All cinemas, theatres and multiplexes can operate at full capacity up to 12.30 AM with adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

13. Shooting of films or TV serials is allowed with a maximum of 100 people.

The SEC directed the Health Department to monitor those coming from foreign countries in the wake of Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, Puducherry logged 24 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 1,29,285, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Thursday. With one more fatality during the last 24 hours, the death toll reached 1,879.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV