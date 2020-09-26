On ex-PM Manmohan Singh's birthday, Congress releases short video listing out his achievements — Watch

NEW DELHI: Congress leaders, including its former president Rahul Gandhi, extended birthday wishes to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh as he turned 88 on Saturday.

"India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Dr Manmohan Singh. His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all. Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead. #HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

The Congress praised Dr Singh as a dedicated leader who was always committed towards the overall well-being of each Indian. "A dedicated leader's primary aim is always to eradicate the worst evils that plague the society in the soonest & surest possible way. Today, we celebrate former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh's commitment towards the overall well-being of each Indian," it tweeted.

तमाम दुष्प्रचार के बावजूद सच सामने आ ही जाता है।

The party also released a short video listing out the senior Congress leader's achievements.

Congress national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said that Dr. Singh is a true statesman who let his work speak more than his words. "A visionary who defines simplicity, honesty, humility, dignity, effectivity, a true Statesman who let his work speak more than his words, wish Dr Manmohan Singh Ji a very very happy bday - Sir conversations with you & guidance from you is my biggest treasure #HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh," he tweeted.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also took to Twitter and wrote, "Happy birthday and best wishes to former Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. I wish God good health and long life."

Dr. Manmohan Singh, who served as the Prime Minister for the two consecutive terms (from 2004-2014) turned 88 today. He is a renowned economist, credited for introducing sweeping reforms in the 1990s.

He was born on September 26, 1932, in Punjab's village of Gah before partition. He studied at the Panjab University, Cambridge, and Oxford.