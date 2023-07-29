Online Love-WEB! Minor Girl Was On Way To Pakistan To Become Another 'Anju', Here's How She Was SAVED

Love knows no boundaries, but sometimes it can also lead to dangerous consequences. This is what happened to a 16-year-old girl from Rajasthan, who was in love with a Pakistani man whom she met on Instagram. She was so blinded by love that she decided to go to Pakistan without any documents, risking her life and security. However, she was stopped by the airport authorities at Jaipur airport, who foiled her plan and saved her from becoming another ‘Anju’. Anju is a 35-year-old Indian woman who recently travelled to Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to meet her Facebook friend, Nasrullah. Her story has been compared to that of Seema Haider, who came to India from Pakistan for her lover Sachin Meena. Both women crossed the border for love, but faced legal troubles and investigations.

The Instagram love story

The girl, who belongs to Shrimadhopur in Sikar district of Rajasthan, was in contact with a Pakistani man named Aslam Lahori for a year. They became friends on Instagram and soon fell in love with each other. Lahori lured her into love and convinced her to go to the airport to meet him. He told her what words to use and what to say about her name, work and how she came there. He also promised to bear all her expenses after reaching Pakistan.



The airport drama

The girl arrived at Jaipur airport on Friday, hoping to board a flight to Pakistan. She asked for a ticket to Pakistan, but she did not have a passport or visa. She was then taken into custody and interrogated by the police and security agencies. The girl told them that she had come to the airport to meet her online lover, who was waiting for her in Pakistan. She also said that she was not inspired by Seema Haider or Anju, who had crossed the border for love. She just used to chat with him and did not know anything else.

The legal action

The SHO of the airport police station said that the girl’s parents have been informed about the incident and they are on their way to Jaipur. He also said that the girl will be produced before the child welfare committee and appropriate action will be taken as per the law. He added that the police are also investigating the role of Lahori and his intentions behind luring the girl.

The comparison with other cross-border love stories

The girl’s story has drawn parallels with other cross-border love stories that have come to light recently. Seema Haider, 30, from Pakistan’s Sindh province, crossed into India illegally in May with her four children to be with her lover Sachin Meena in Greater Noida. They had met on PUBG, an online game platform. Anju, 35, from India, travelled to Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in July to meet her Facebook friend Nasrullah. They had met on Facebook and exchanged messages and calls. Both women are now facing inquiries related to their cross-border relationships.