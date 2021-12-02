हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
JP Nadda

Our response to pandemic, climate change, threat of radicalism will shape trajectory of 21st century: BJP Chief JP Nadda

"The Indo-Russia partnership has been stable in the period after WWII. Our response to COVID, climate change and threat of radicalization/terrorism will shape trajectory of this century. Throughout COVID, we had sustained cooperation in medicines and other tools," said BJP Chief. 

Our response to pandemic, climate change, threat of radicalism will shape trajectory of 21st century: BJP Chief JP Nadda
(Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda at a seminar on `Global Challenges of 21st Century: Interparty dimension` on Wednesday (December 1, 2021) stated that the Indo-Russia partnership has been stable in the period after World War II and added that the response to COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, threat by radicalism and terrorism will shape trajectory of 21st century. 

At the seminar, BJP Chief said, "The Indo-Russia partnership has been stable in the period after WWII. Our response to COVID, climate change and threat of radicalization/terrorism will shape trajectory of this century. Throughout COVID, we had sustained cooperation in medicines and other tools."

Nadda also reiterated, "India-Russia are steadfast and long-standing friends. Our partnership has been one of the most stable in the period after WWII."

"Our response to the 3 principle challenges of the moment, the pandemic, climate change and threat posed by radicalism and terrorism and its sanctuaries will shape the trajectory of the remainder of the 21st century," the BJP chief added. 

While addressing the event, BJP National President said that the COVID-19 pandemic has accentuated the need to centralize production.

Nadda said, "The COVID pandemic has accentuated the need to centralize production and manufacture, especially critical goals. The world needs a diversified and resilient supply chain. In India, this has redoubled the Make-In-India initiative and our plans to expand the manufacturing base of our economy".

He also laid emphasis on the efforts of the government to curb the pandemic, and said, "In view of the enormity of the crisis, all BJP workers were asked to serve the public, the entire party machinery was galvanized and diverted towards relief measures."

