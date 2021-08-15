Over 56 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses given to states, UTs: Centre

New Delhi: The central government on Sunday (August 15) said that it has provided over 56 crore COVID-19 vaccines doses to the states and union territories across the country.

It said that the total consumption including wastages is over 54 crore doses.

“More than 56.76 crore (56,76,14,390) COVID vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 5,00,240 doses are in the pipeline,” the Centre said.

“Of the total vaccinations administered, the total consumption including wastages is 54,02,53,875 doses,” it added.

It further said that more than 3.03 crore (3,03,90,091) vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals which are yet to be administered.

“The Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines for free of cost,” it said.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, said the government.

The new phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021 in which

“The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain,” the government said.

Live TV