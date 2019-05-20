Pakistan appoints Moin ul Haque as its new envoy to India

New Delhi: Monday was a day of announcements and presenting credentials for diplomats. In Islamabad, the Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced the appointment of Moin ul Haque as its envoy to New Delhi. He is currently Pakistan's envoy to France.

ul Haque joined Pakistan's foreign service in 1987 and has worked as a diplomat in Belgium, US, Sri Lanka, Canada, Turkey and France. He has also been Chief of Protocol, Pakistan Foreign Ministry. He takes over from Sohail Mahmood who was the previous Pakistan envoy to India and is now the country's foreign secretary.

In New Delhi, three new envoys presented credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind. These were Coromoto Godoy Calderon, the new Ambassador of Venezuela, Paulias Korni, the new High Commissioner of Papua New Guinea and Muhamad Talha Hajee Hajee the new Ambassador of Panama. The new envoy of Venezuela takes charge even as her country faces a political battle between President Nicolás Maduro and opposition leader and Juan Guaidó.

Presenting credentials is part of established diplomatic protocol and requires the new envoy to present a letter from his/her head of state to the head of the state of the country he/she is deputed.