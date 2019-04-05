हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan resorts to ceasefire violation in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir

The firing took place in Nowshera sector of the district.

Pakistan resorts to ceasefire violation in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir

In the second incident in a day, Pakistan on Friday resorted to ceasefire violation in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The firing took place in Nowshera sector of the district.

Earlier in the morning, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in Poonch district injuring at least two civilians.

There was heavy firing by the Pakistani army in Degwar Tarwan and Karmara sector in the district. 

The Indian soldiers retaliated with full strength.

The two villagers have been identified as Kamal Din and Nasim Akhtar, residents of Nakker Kot (Degwar Tarwan).

The injured people have been admitted to Raja Sukhdev Singh Hospital in Poonch where they are being treated.

District Development Commissioner, Rahul Yadav and SSP Poonch asked the condition of the injured people and also extended help.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirPakistan ceasefire violationRajouri ceasefire violation
Next
Story

CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2019: 3500 teachers fail to turn up for evaluation, 1.7 crore copies yet to be checked

Must Watch

PT1M32S

When India hits back at enemy, some people here start crying: PM Modi in Amroha