Pakistan resorts to ceasefire violation in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir

In the second incident in a day, Pakistan on Friday resorted to ceasefire violation in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The firing took place in Nowshera sector of the district.

Earlier in the morning, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in Poonch district injuring at least two civilians.

There was heavy firing by the Pakistani army in Degwar Tarwan and Karmara sector in the district.

The Indian soldiers retaliated with full strength.

The two villagers have been identified as Kamal Din and Nasim Akhtar, residents of Nakker Kot (Degwar Tarwan).

The injured people have been admitted to Raja Sukhdev Singh Hospital in Poonch where they are being treated.

District Development Commissioner, Rahul Yadav and SSP Poonch asked the condition of the injured people and also extended help.