Palak, Tawi, Saiha Election Results Live Updates 2023: ZPM vs MNF Vs Congress Contest On Cards

Mizoram Results Live Updates: Palak, Tawi and Saiha assembly constituencies went to the polls on November 7 along with other 37 assembly constituencies of the state. Mizroam is likely to witness a close contest between the Zoram People's Movement, Mizo National Front and the Congress. On the other hand, the BJP will look to make inroads in the state by either winning some key seats or increasing its vote share.

BJP has fielded K. Hrahmo from the Palak seat while I.P. Junior is the Congress candidate, KT Rokhaw is MNF candidate and K. Robinson is ZPM candidate from the seat. KT Rokhaw is the sitting MLA from the seat.

From the Tawi seat, Congress has fielded Lalringliana Khiangte, Lalrinenga Sailo is the MNF candidate and Prof Lalnilawma is the ZPM candidate. R. Lalzirliana is the sitting MLA from the seat.

From the Saiha seat, BJP has fielded Dr. K. Beichhua, Congress candidate is N. Chakhai, MNF candidate is HC Lalmalsawma Zasai and K H Beithie is the ZPM candidate. Dr. K. Beichhua is the sitting MLA from the seat.

Exit polls have predicted either a hung assembly in the state or a majority for the ZPM. Axis-My India exit poll gave a clear majority to the ZPM with 28-35 seats, 3-7 to the MNF and 2-4 to Congress. The C-Voter exit poll gave 15-21 seats to the MNF, 12-18 to the ZPM, 2-8 to Congress and 0-5 seats to others. The Jan Ki Baat exit poll gave 10-14 seats to the MNF, 15-25 seats to the ZPM, 5-9 seats to the Congress and 0-2 seats to the BJP. In the polls of the poll, the ZPM got a clear majority with 22 seats while the MNF got 12 seats.